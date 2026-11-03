NVIDIA's controversial DLSS 5 is coming to RTX Remix to 'enhance' older games

DLSS 5 has been met with all the enthusiasm of a vegan turning up to an all-you–can-eat panda buffet. But why is the internet so upset about NVIDIA's DLSS 5? Many gamers feel that rather than adding greater visual fidelity, the technology is fundamentally betraying the artistic integrity of titles. Now that the mods mentioned above allow you to get DLSS 5 working in pretty much any game, the lighting in thousands of titles can be drastically altered at the touch of a button.

I totally get the vitriol aimed at DLSS 5. I really do. Slashing performance by 50 percent or more in certain games, it's incredibly expensive to run. All the talk about its 3D-Guided Neural Rendering being nothing more than an AI slop-inspired beauty filter has dominated online debates since NVIDIA first revealed the tech. While I understand this criticism, I've actually had a pretty good time messing around with DLSS 5.

I've mainly used Team Green's new tech in Cyberpunk 2077, Control, and the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. In all four of these games I honestly prefer the overall look when DLSS 5 is enabled. Put away your pitchforks, please! In Remedy's 2019 action-adventure, the tech has a transformative effect on Jesse Faden's face, as it does with the mugs of Leon and Claire in Resi 2 and Jill Valentine in Resi 3.

While DLSS 5 can have a huge impact on characters, changes to overly lightning are relatively minimal based on my testing. Shadows perhaps looking a little deeper, but the changes to the look of environments is pretty subtle. For that reason, considering the hefty hit DLSS 5 normally causes, I suggest you only enable it in games where you're regularly seeing your character's face.