The reason your phone keeps dimming even with auto-brightness off

One of the most straightforward explanations is that your iPhone is overheating, either externally or internally. When the phone gets hot, it's designed to cut back on energy and performance to maintain a stable internal temperature. Considering that the touchscreen is one of the most power-hungry features of a phone, screen brightness is scaled back as a precaution when the phone gets too hot. But phones can also overheat when you're running apps that require extra power, like gaming, using the camera, streaming HD video, updating software or wirelessly charging your phone.

Whether the heat is from internal or external sources, get your iPhone into a more comfortable environment so it has the chance to cool off. If your iPhone is in a protective case, take it off so more heat can escape. And be sure to close down any power-hungry apps or tasks you're running on the phone to let it stabilize.

Another reason that your phone's screen is dimming may be that your phone's power-saving settings are enabled. This feature certainly helps your iPhone maintain its battery power between charges, but it can also cause the screen to dim as a default way to save power. Also, make sure to check your phone's screen timeout setting. If it's set to anything less than one minute, the screen will continue to dim quickly.

You may not know that when you're not looking at your iPhone screen, it dims (if the Attention Aware Features setting is enabled). This can be easily remedied by going to Settings > Accessibility > Face ID & Attention, then turning off the Attention Aware Features. The iPhone's proximity sensor — which turns the screen off when it detects the phone being held up to your ear during a call — could also cause the screen to dim or go black if the sensor is dirty or gets set off by movement near the top of the phone, where the sensor is located. Cleaning the top of your iPhone with a microfiber cloth and keeping it free of dust and oil can help. Sometimes a new screen protector does the trick if the one you currently have on your iPhone screen is misaligned just enough to block the proximity sensor.

If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or later, check out the Always-On Display feature. This setting keeps your screen on by dimming the Lock Screen so it's always visible regardless of whether the iPhone is locked. According to Apple, the display shuts off if your iPhone is placed face down, CarPlay is initiated, it's far from a paired Apple Watch, you're using Continuity Camera, Sleep Focus is enabled or Low Power Mode is in use. This feature is obviously designed to intentionally dim the iPhone screen, and it's a smart setting that helps preserve battery life. But if you're unfamiliar with the feature, that could explain the dimming, since the Always-On Display is enabled by default for newer iPhones, with the exception of the Air.