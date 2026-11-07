How to connect an Apple Pencil to your iPad

Your first concern is those compatibility issues we mentioned. The first-gen Pencil is intended for Lightning-equipped iPads; it won't work with newer USB-C iPad mini, Air or Pro models. The base iPad models from 2022 and 2025 support it with an adapter. Meanwhile, the second-gen Pencil is limited to certain iPad models that aren't too old or new.

The USB-C Pencil is more broadly supported, while the Pencil Pro only works with a narrow slice of iPad Air, Mini and Pro models. It's smart to check Apple's Apple Pencil compatibility list to confirm, especially if you're planning to buy a new iPad or Pencil.

If your Pencil pairs but is still having trouble, physically reconnect it to your iPad. Once that's done, restart your iPad by holding down a volume button and the power button, then swiping the power-off slider when it appears. Hold the power button again after a moment to turn it back on. (On an older iPad with a Home button, just hold the power button.) Update your iPad at Settings > General > Software Update too.

Try re-pairing your Pencil, which may involve physically disconnecting the stylus from your iPad first. If nothing's working, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth and double-check that Bluetooth is enabled. If your Pencil already shows as Connected, tap the i icon next to it, then Forget this Device. Retry the appropriate pairing process.

In some circumstances, it may be that your Pencil doesn't have enough power to pair, so simply leaving it plugged in for a while could do the trick. Apple also suggests removing any cases or covers from your iPad on the off chance they're interfering. But if you've reached that level of desperation, you'll probably need to book a service appointment at your local Apple retailer, hopefully covered by AppleCare.