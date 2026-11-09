Military radar can make your router switch Wi-Fi channels - here's why

That government-mandated 60-second listen happens each time a router spins up on a DFS channel, which is why 5 GHz can take longer than 2.4 GHz to reappear after you restart your router. ASUS says the wait can take anywhere from one to 10 minutes depending on the country. The upper end of the scale is in Europe, where the ETSI standard governing 5 GHz Wi-Fi demands a 10-minute check on any channel that overlaps the 5600 to 5650 MHz weather radar slot.

Radar detected mid-session triggers the 10-second exit and 30-minute lockout. FRITZ! says its routers steer connected devices to 2.4 GHz while they wait, "seamlessly" for devices that support the 802.11k and 802.11v roaming standards and by briefly dropping the connection for older ones. ASUS, meanwhile, notes that a radar hit on a 160 MHz channel can push the router down to 80 MHz, and that a router set to a fixed channel won't move back once the radar goes away.

So, it's fine to use DFS channels. They're legal, enabled out of the box and most of the 5 GHz band is made up of them; only channels 36 to 48 and 149 to 165 are radar-free in the United States. The trade-off is occasional interruptions if you live near somewhere like an airport or military base. FRITZ!'s threshold is radar detected continuously or every hour, at which point it recommends pinning the router to channels 36 to 48.