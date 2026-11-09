The pros and cons of using OnePlus smartwatches

Battery life has always been one of the biggest advantages of OnePlus devices, and its smartwatches are no different. The OnePlus Watch 4 boasts five days of use on a single charge in smart mode and up to two weeks in power saver mode.

OnePlus smartwatches also charge incredibly fast. Performance tests showed that a OnePlus Watch 3 reached up to 80% charge in 30 minutes. By comparison, a Apple Watch Series 10 reached 50% and a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra only 36%. That means there's almost no risk of your OnePlus Watch battery ever running dry if you're paying the slightest bit of attention.

The other big advantage for OnePlus is that its smartwatches are more affordable than comparable competitors without sacrificing quality. Despite being a bit cheaper, OnePlus watches are well made with large, bright AMOLED screens. Their onboard software, called OHealth, is generally considered serviceable but not great, but the full suite of Google apps is available on OnePlus watches as well.

The build quality of OnePlus watches is also a point in their favor. OnePlus watches are solid and durable, which matters a lot when they're meant to be worn during physical activity. They're designed to look more like traditional watches, which generally makes them more aesthetically appealing than other smartwatches, but that can also be a matter of taste.