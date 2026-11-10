NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 has presets you should know about

There's no real "best" preset, per se. It's more a case of judging what the most suitable option is for striking the right balance between visual quality and performance, which ties into how powerful your GPU is. To switch between DLSS 4.5's various presets via the app, go to Graphics > Global Settings > DLSS Override – Model Presets.

First up, preset K has been designed to deliver the best image quality, so it should be the go-to for folks who own the highest-end gaming PCs (more on that shortly). If you're gaming on more modest hardware, presets M and L have been tailored towards DLSS 4.5 Performance and Ultra Performance modes respectively. If you're playing on, say, an RTX 4070, opting for preset M should deliver attractive results without hitting your frame rates too hard. Upscaling from an internal resolution of 1080p, this option produces results that can look really pleasing on a 4K screen thanks to strong image stability.

Gamers who want to play the best PC games on either RTX 30 or 20 Series cards would be better off selecting preset L, especially if the title in question has ray tracing. Sure, the image won't be quite as stable as M, meaning you're likely to encounter ghosting issues when the camera is moving around quickly in games. Still, preset L can deliver convincingly high resolution results on 1440p and 4K monitors. That's impressive, considering DLSS 4.5 is upscaling from an internal 720p resolution.

In short, if you own bleeding edge PC components, preset K will produce the most eye-arousing results. The performance-focused M is great for mid-range gaming PCs and does a good job upscaling from 1080p. For aging rigs, preset L delivers the most performance bang for your buck and looks pretty decent doing so.