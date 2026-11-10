How much did the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 cost in 2020 vs 2026?

In 2020, the base G14 paired a Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650 and a 60Hz 1080p display. Meanwhile, the $1,450 review configuration (which we, at the time, called ultraportable gaming done right) had a Ryzen 9 4900HS, an RTX 2060 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM and a 120Hz screen. It weighed roughly 3.5 pounds and came in at 0.7 inches thick. The Zephyrus line had only been around for three years at that point, starting in 2017 with the 15-inch GX501. That was a $2,699 machine, and the G14 brought it down to less than half that price.

In 2022, ASUS rebuilt the G14 around AMD Radeon graphics, inflating the starting price to around $1,650 for the RX 6700S model. A year later, NVIDIA GPUs returned, and an RTX 4060 config retailed at around $1,600. The top model with an RTX 4090 and a mini-LED screen had more than double the price tag at $3,299. Another redesign in 2024 brought a 3K 120Hz OLED panel and cut the weight to 3.31 pounds, with the price starting again at $1,600 with a Ryzen 9 8945HS, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4060.

A year later, the 2025 model launched at $2,499 with an RTX 5070 Ti and twice the usual RAM at 32GB, topping out at $3,200 with an RTX 5080. ASUS did quote a $2,199 starting price at January's CES 2025 event, but no configuration at that price went on sale at launch. A cheaper RTX 5060 version was eventually announced in May 2025 for $1,800. That left the cheapest G14 costing $750 more than the OG, though it came with an OLED screen and 16GB of RAM.