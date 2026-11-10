These Xiaomi phones are no longer getting support with the latest HyperOS 4 update

Xiaomi publishes end-of-support dates on its security center site. Gizmochina has counted 19 devices due to drop off in 2026. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi 12C and Redmi A2 and A2+ lost support in March, and the Poco F5 and F5 Pro in May. The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro reached the end of the line in October, followed by the Redmi 13C and Poco C65 in November. Once a model winds up on that list, it stops receiving OS upgrades and security patches entirely, so it's worth knowing how to check if your Android phone is still getting security updates. Xiaomi's promises have gotten longer since, with the Xiaomi 15 getting four OS updates and six years of security patches, but that's still short of the seven years Samsung and Google now offer on their flagships.

Ximitime, which tracks Xiaomi's firmware, said there were no signs of HyperOS 4 test builds for any phone capped at Android 16. It named six models that hadn't entered testing: the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 14S, Redmi A5 4G, Poco C71, Poco M6 Pro 4G and Poco X6 5G. Xiaomi hasn't confirmed that these phones are excluded, and some still have years of security updates left. If they are included, they'll stay on HyperOS 3.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi 13 series is on December's list, even though Xiaomi promised it three major Android updates, ending at Android 16, back in 2023. However, Xiaomi hasn't said whether its 13 series is getting Android 17 or a version of HyperOS 4 built on Android 16. With four years of security patches promised from its early 2023 global launch, the Xiaomi 13 is also now one of many popular smartphones in their last year of software support.