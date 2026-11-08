You can have a PlayStation arcade machine at home, but there's a huge caveat

Of course, this isn't a Sony product, despite the arcade cabinet's impressive appearance, heavy with PlayStation logos and icons. The hobbyist behind the build says it runs on a Raspberry Pi 4, a small computer that starts at $35 for 128GB of storage. (The seller offers a 512GB upgrade for an extra $100.) The machine runs RetroPie, open-source software that bundles emulators for Raspberry Pi and similar devices.

It also has a 19-inch LCD, Sanwa-clone joysticks and buttons, a pair of 4-inch speakers and LED lighting. At least in pictures, its "high-quality laminated vinyl artwork" is what brings the project to life. The PlayStation logos and button icons on top of the familiar gray base are enough to make you wonder why Sony never made this.

All of that can be yours for the low, low price of — cue spit take — $1,030, plus $120 shipping. While cabinet collectors are accustomed to paying a premium, this machine's limits could make even the most well-heeled hobbyist think twice.