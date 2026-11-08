Apple's new MacBook Pro tops out at $15K – here's what that gets you

The top config is built on the 16-inch model's M5 Max chip with an 18-core CPU and 40-core GPU, which starts with 48GB of memory and a 2TB SSD. Subtract the storage, RAM and screen upgrades, and that $14,549 machine instead works out to $5,399 — already $2,000 more than the $3,399 entry-level 16-inch model with an M5 Pro.

From there, Apple charges an additional $1,000 to go from 2TB to 4TB, $3,000 to reach 8TB and $7,000 for 16TB. That works out at $500 more per terabyte, with no discount for buying "in bulk."

16TB of storage is a first for the MacBook Pro, since the M5 Max models Apple released in March top out at 8TB. Memory has its own restrictions: only the 40-core M5 Max can be configured with 128GB of RAM, while the 32-core version is fixed at 36GB and the M5 Pro stops at 64GB. Anyone who wants to maximize memory has to buy the most expensive chip first.

Nano-texture glass, which Apple now etches directly into the cover glass to cut glare, is the cheapest upgrade on the list at $150. The 14-inch model tops out slightly lower at $14,249, and the cheapest way to get 16TB of storage is a 14-inch M5 Max with 36GB of memory for $11,499.