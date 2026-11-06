Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro review: Big bang for less bucks

The first thing that stood out to me about the Space 2 Pro is the design. These do not look like they cost $200, especially not the grey version that I tested. Anker refined the look of the Space line here for a premium aesthetic and a build that's lightweight, but not overly plastic. The sliders for fit adjustments are metal and both the headband and ear pads are wrapped in soft leather. There are also subtle metallic accents to complete the premium design, like the circles on the outside of the ear cups and subtly placed product name.

Even though the Space 2 Pro is the flagship Soundcore headphones, the price tag pits them up against decidedly midrange competition. Design-wise, the Space 2 Pro is vastly superior in that category, and that advantage continues into audio performance. These headphones have more bass and overall clarity than you'll typically find in the $200 range. The 35mm drivers are made with two different materials in order to maximize both high-end clarity and deep bass.

When I listened to Mastodon's Marrow Deep, Brann Dailor's drums boom throughout and Troy Sanders' bass provides the backbone for the guitar riffs. Thanks to Anker's "crystalline highs" here, guitars and synths cut through the mix clearly, so you never miss a note of Bill Kelliher's handiwork. The overall clarity and detail on the Space 2 Pro is really on display with more acoustic-driven genres, like Zach Bryan's Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs. The piano, acoustic guitar and string section seem to float behind the interwoven vocals of Bryan and Lana Del Rey on "Lies," for example.

Anker is very proud that the Space 2 Pro currently holds the Guiness World Record for the "clearest over-ear headphones for calls." I was immediately skeptical that this would hold any weight in real-world use, but boy was I wrong.

Plenty of headphones manage to nullify background noise, but they do so at great expense to voice clarity. But thanks to that Thus chip and a six-microphone array, the Space 2 Pro offers extremely clear voice performance while effectively blocking background noise. Not only do they combat would-be distractions exceptionally well, they do so without making you sound even the slightest bit robotic. I thought I sounded pretty close to how I did in a quiet room when the processing kicked in, maybe only the slightest bit muffled, but never like a digitized version of myself.

The company promises battery life of up to 30 hours when you have active noise cancellation (ANC) on, or up to 60 hours with it off. During my testing, which I conducted almost entirely with noise cancellation enabled, I got 31 hours before the Space 2 Pro shut off. I did take a call or two a day where I needed to switch to transparency mode so I didn't feel the need to shout to hear myself speaking, but I'd say 95 percent of the time, I was using ANC.