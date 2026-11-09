How to use your laptop as a second monitor

If both of your devices are Macs, you can use AirPlay to connect the two, but only if the MacBook is from 2018 or later. Once you've confirmed your device is compatible, go to the MacBook you want to use as the second screen, open System Settings, select General, then AirDrop & Continuity. Turn on AirPlay Receiver and then under Allow AirPlay for, select Current User. Make sure both MacBooks are signed into the same Apple ID to ensure a smooth connection. On your primary device, open System Settings, then Displays and click the plus sign from the dropdown menu to select your secondary device from the list. Decide if you want mirroring or extended display, which can be selected under settings. Like Windows' Miracast, Apple's AirPlay works over Wi-Fi and can thus have a slight delay. For a wired option with less lag, see the HDMI section below.

If connecting between two different operating systems, whether between a Windows PC and a MacBook or anything involving Linux, you will need software like Deskreen, a free, open-source tool that runs on Wi-Fi. To connect, make sure both computers are on the same Wi-Fi network, and download Deskreen on the main device. Deskreen will offer a QR code and URL. Open this on the spare laptop's browser to connect the devices. Deskreen mirrors the display by default. To extend to the spare laptop, you will need a cheap virtual display adaptor, or a "dummy plug," in your main computer's HDMI port. Like the other systems, any software that connects devices over Wi-Fi will have some lag, so consider the wired option below for gaming or other activities that rely on smoother connections.