The disadvantages of buying tech from other countries

A device can have different hardware configurations globally. In China, for example, certain iPhone models have slots for two physical SIMs. Conversely, US iPhones dropped the SIM tray starting with the iPhone 14, so you must use an eSIM instead. iPhones sold in China also get limited access to Apple Intelligence tools, even if you use it elsewhere.

Phones may pose issues with cellular bands. Manufacturers usually offer different versions of the same phone designed for specific bands in a given region. If you buy a phone in another country, it might not work on the US' 5G network, for example. This means you could lose access to carrier-specific features like VoLTE or Wi-Fi Calling if the device you're buying isn't certified for your network. It may seem minor, but it can be a headache if you plan to use it as your main device.

Other tech isn't free from potential issues, either. Laptops, for instance, can have different keyboard layouts depending on where you buy them. French laptops will use the AZERTY layout, and not every brand offers a QWERTY version in such markets. Depending on the product, power can be an issue too: imported products will likely use a different plug, so you'll need an adaptor, but that's not all. Watch out for voltages as well; the US uses 120V at 60Hz, but most of Europe and Asia use 220V to 240V, usually at 50Hz. Phone and laptop chargers usually work worldwide, but not all tech will.