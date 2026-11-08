Should you make the switch to Google Pixel from Samsung Galaxy?

Despite these strengths, a new Google Pixel is only worth considering if you have an old Galaxy phone that you want to upgrade. Newer phones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 compete favorably with Google's best. The Pixel 11 Fold's form factor isn't quite as exciting as the passport-style Galaxy Z Fold 8. And if you're in the market for a Galaxy Z Flip or a phone with stylus support, there's no Google equivalent.

While the Pixel 11 lineup's Tensor G6 processor is efficient at day-to-day tasks, it suffers in high-demand games and raw benchmarks compared to the S26's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This processor also lets the Galaxy S26 Ultra capture video at up to 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps compared to the Pixel 11 Pro's 4K at 60 fps. The latter can only process videos in 8K by using a Video Boost feature that relies on cloud computing.

Pixel owners also miss out on DeX, Samsung's desktop experience that runs circles around Android's fledgling desktop mode. Samsung has also been building One UI's customization options, with features like Modes and Routines that let users set up "If This Then That" routines for driving, bedtime or simple home automation. Google's AI features are no slouch though, from Gemini taking over tasks like phone calls or hailing an Uber to the Magic Capture feature that shoots videos and picks the best pictures from them.

Picking between the two depends on your priorities. While power users will find Samsung's approach more appealing, the Pixels are great everyday phones with faster updates.