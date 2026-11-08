Should you make the switch to Google Pixel from Samsung Galaxy?
It depends what you're after: minimal bloatware or flagship power.
Google revealed the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro in August 2026, flagships with new AI features and camera improvements that helped them go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. While they may never hit Samsung's sales numbers, the Pixel line has often led the Android pack on the features front, and this year is no different. Samsung might deliver flagship power, but some users will find greater utility with the Pixel 11's camera upgrades including the new Camera Looks filters and built-in scrolling teleprompter.
There's more to a smartphone than a spec sheet, and if you want the latest Android features first, a Google Pixel phone is the way to go. Samsung's One UI updates are fairly frequent but still play second fiddle to Google's phones. Other factors like performance and camera prowess demand a more nuanced comparison. If you're considering switching to a Pixel from Samsung territory, here's what you need to know.
What is so special about the Google Pixel?
Pixels lead the industry when it comes to packing minimal bloatware and essential features. While they may not have stock Android, there's no Bixby assistant to disable or duplicate Samsung apps to uninstall here. Seven years of Android updates and quarterly Pixel Drops beat similar offerings from other manufacturers since Google's phones get them first. Look past high-end phones, and you'll notice that Samsung's Galaxy A phones only have six years of OS updates compared to the Pixel A-series' seven years.
While earlier Pixel phones leaned on software tricks against Samsung's industry-leading hardware, that gap is shrinking. The Pixel 11 Pro XL has cameras that rival those on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Quicker shots, near-zero shutter lag and natural color processing compared to Samsung's vivid colors mean that some say Google's phones are better at everyday photography. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra beats the Pixel 11 Pro XL in battery life, with quicker charging and better endurance.
If you've already invested in one of the ecosystems with a device like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, optimal compatibility is another factor to consider. The Samsung Health Monitor app, for instance, is exclusive to Samsung devices and lets the Galaxy Watch 9 monitor blood pressure levels and ECG signals.
Should you switch from a Galaxy to a Pixel?
Despite these strengths, a new Google Pixel is only worth considering if you have an old Galaxy phone that you want to upgrade. Newer phones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 compete favorably with Google's best. The Pixel 11 Fold's form factor isn't quite as exciting as the passport-style Galaxy Z Fold 8. And if you're in the market for a Galaxy Z Flip or a phone with stylus support, there's no Google equivalent.
While the Pixel 11 lineup's Tensor G6 processor is efficient at day-to-day tasks, it suffers in high-demand games and raw benchmarks compared to the S26's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This processor also lets the Galaxy S26 Ultra capture video at up to 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps compared to the Pixel 11 Pro's 4K at 60 fps. The latter can only process videos in 8K by using a Video Boost feature that relies on cloud computing.
Pixel owners also miss out on DeX, Samsung's desktop experience that runs circles around Android's fledgling desktop mode. Samsung has also been building One UI's customization options, with features like Modes and Routines that let users set up "If This Then That" routines for driving, bedtime or simple home automation. Google's AI features are no slouch though, from Gemini taking over tasks like phone calls or hailing an Uber to the Magic Capture feature that shoots videos and picks the best pictures from them.
Picking between the two depends on your priorities. While power users will find Samsung's approach more appealing, the Pixels are great everyday phones with faster updates.