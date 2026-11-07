The built-in iPhone app for creativity you may be ignoring (but shouldn't)

Your iPhone is great for capturing screenshots you'll likely never revisit. So organizing all that mess into something coherent might be just what you need. Apple's Freeform app has been available on iPhones since 2022, giving you room to spread out ideas instead of adding them to another list.

It's a digital whiteboard with an infinite canvas, so you can organize photos, sketches, links, and PDFs in any way you want. From there, you can connect them and change your mind without having to rewrite everything. The Freeform app is good for visual plans that are easier to show than explain, and others can participate too.

Now, Freeform isn't some miracle app that can organize your life, but it could be just the thing that makes your next messy project less of a headache. Best of all, the app is free.