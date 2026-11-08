Qalo SL-1 vs. Garmin Cirqa: How these minimalist wearables compare

Both bands come with an optical heart rate sensor and can measure blood oxygen, skin temperature, heart rate variability, stress and sleep stages, and both offer menstrual cycle tracking. Neither has built-in GPS, but the Cirqa can use a paired phone's GPS. Qalo rolls sleep, HRV, movement and stress into a daily "Q Score" from 1 to 100 while Garmin spreads its analyses across Body Battery, Training Readiness, training status, VO2 max and HRV status. The Cirqa lists more than 80 activity types against the SL-1's 54, and the Cirqa can broadcast heart rate to other devices. The SL-1 shares one profile with Qalo's smart rings, which the company also sells without a subscription.

Qalo's product page says the SL-1's 54 activity modes include automatic activity detection, but our review found that the band didn't pick up workouts by itself, not even walks. Meanwhile, the Cirqa's automatic detection worked well enough in our testing that manual recording was rarely needed. Qalo also says its movement tracking is up to 12.5 percent more accurate than "popular alternatives." While our SL-1 review didn't test accuracy, our Cirqa review did count Garmin's reliable accuracy among the band's strengths.

Beyond the specs, we found the Cirqa to be perfectly functional in our testing. That said, the single button was the main irritation, since dismissing the alarm with a mistimed press starts a workout instead. We also found the Garmin Connect app to be pretty heavy on data and light on interpretation, and it was hard to see why the Cirqa costs more than Garmin's own cheaper trackers. The SL-1 fared a little worse. The battery was excellent, still showing 59 percent after a full week, and there's no fee to worry about, but the magnetic clasp on the silicone strap can come loose if a sleeve catches it at the wrong angle, and the app does little beyond aggregating the data it collects.

With both bands at the same price, we'd lean towards the Cirqa, which gets the basics right. The SL-1 would make more sense as a first screenless tracker if it were cheaper.