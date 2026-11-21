Start with the hardware. Set the printer on a stable surface, and if that's in a bedroom or home office, check whether the space is suitable for 3D printing. With the machine powered off and cooled, inspect for loose belts or toolhead components, then clean the build plate according to the manufacturer's instructions. If your desk is wobbly, the Calibrate button won't fix anything.

Then follow your printer's bed-leveling procedure, often labeled Calibration, Leveling or Self-check. Many newer machines from Bambu Lab, Creality, Prusa and Anycubic can measure the bed automatically, something worth considering if you're buying a 3D printer anytime soon. Some models, including the Bambu Lab A1 and Prusa MK4S, can also set the first-layer height automatically. The routines differ by model, so follow your printer's instructions.

By contrast, certain machines, such as the Elegoo Neptune 4 and some Creality Ender models, have manual adjustment wheels, so they need a little more attention. Follow the manufacturer's leveling instructions, adjusting the wheels until a sheet of paper slides between the nozzle and bed with slight resistance at the specified points. Then run automatic leveling afterward if your printer supports it.

Finally, print a single-layer square. The lines should touch and appear slightly flattened. Visible gaps can indicate that the nozzle is too high, while raised ridges or scraping suggest it's too close. If your printer allows manual Z-offset adjustments, make small changes and repeat the test.

For E-step calibration, measure the filament, set a measured feed and compare the actual feed, making adjustments as necessary. Klipper has an equivalent setting called rotation distance, so before optimizing filament flow, it makes sense to check this.