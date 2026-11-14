This built-in Windows tool can diagnose your PC's battery health

If you've been noticing your laptop acting a bit strange lately, then Powercfg may be where you want to look first. The warning signs of a dying laptop battery range from something as subtle as slower charging than normal to the more severe — like a complete, random shutdown out of nowhere. You may also notice that the laptop itself starts to bulge, indicating a swollen battery with parts that are slowly breaking down.

Running Powercfg is fairly easy even for someone who isn't a computer expert. You only need to know how to type and how to open the Terminal window as an administrator. Begin by pressing Win+X, then clicking Terminal (Admin). The window that opens is where you'll type commands to engage with Powercfg. You can also use Command Prompt, which you invoke by pressing Win+R, typing cmd in the window that appears and pressing Enter.

To start with, one of the most helpful commands to use is powercfg /batteryreport. Type that exact line into Terminal and press Enter. This will give you a complete rundown of your laptop's current status as an HTML report that will save to your computer's files. The Terminal will tell you where to locate the file. You ideally want full charge capacity to be as close to design capacity as possible, which is what the laptop was built for. A bit of wiggle room is fine, but it's worth keeping an eye on if you think your battery isn't doing so great. Anything below 40 percent needs to be replaced, according to Dell.

Powercfg /energy will run a check on your battery and the laptop's efficiency. It lasts 60 seconds and also saves as an HTML report that you can open from the location indicated. This particular command will tell you which apps and devices may need to be reconfigured due to power drain on the battery. These two commands really go a long way in allowing you to self-diagnose battery trouble, and if you discover that the battery is severely damaged or causing issues with the laptop, it's most likely time to replace it with a new one.