How to clear the cache on your Samsung TV

It's happened to many of us at some point. You've settled into the couch in front of your smart TV, and you just started binging your favorite show, watching that new release you've been waiting for weeks to see or anxiously anticipating the start of a big playoff game when ... your streaming app crashes.

Your first instinct may be to throw the remote across the room or immediately start browsing online for TV sales. Understandable reaction. But before you do any of that, take a deep breath and try one potential fix that could solve the problem if your TV is a Samsung: clearing the cache. Temporary cache files are stored every time you use an app, so they build up over time. The more apps you use, the more the cache grows. Eventually, that can impact your TV's performance.

Taking just a couple of minutes to clear the cache may take care of your TV's streaming issues. And don't worry, clearing your TV's cache will not delete any apps you've downloaded, mess with any of your audio/video settings, reset your Wi-Fi password or erase any software updates.