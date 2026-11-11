2027 Chevrolet Bolt Review: RIP to the GOAT of low-cost electric motoring

The Bolt you see here is about as basic as it gets. Its only option is the $995 Comfort Package, which provides a few extra features like heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, things that, even at this price, feel like they should come standard.

There's not much luxury to be found here. Textured rubber is as good as it gets from a materials standpoint, with hard plastics dominating the interior. That said, I genuinely like the shadows cast by the patterned lines on the inside of the doors and storage cubbies, along with the matching pattern on the upholstery. I just wish the other surfaces weren't all covered with the same pebbled leatherette texture.

There's plenty of room in the second row, and the flat floor means fitting three across is realistic for short distances. Or, drop the 60/40 split rear seat and open up 56.3 cubic feet of cargo space. That's comparable to Volvo's EX40 SUV. With the seats up, you still get 16.2 cubic feet.

Front seating is even more generous. I'm six feet tall with short legs and had plenty of headroom, and while some would lament the lack of a sunroof on my test car, I don't miss it.

On the dashboard, the 11.3-inch touchscreen is of average size for a modern car, but more importantly, the Bolt still offers a good selection of physical buttons for everything from toggling those (extremely toasty) heated seats to enabling the lane-departure system.

Even the steering wheel has real buttons and rollers at play, not the unfortunate capacitive touch controls that have swept the industry. Some will call it all a bit old-school, but I appreciate the tactility.