Common reasons your Roku TV can turn on by itself and how to fix it

You may try all of these suggestions and still not have much luck because the root of the issue has not been "officially" identified by Roku, or anyone else, for that matter. And without the root cause, there remains no guaranteed fix. But these possible solutions are certainly worth trying and just might do the trick.

The first thing to try, if you haven't already, is updating your Roku TV's OS to version 16, which was released in October. Fixing the 15.3 bug wasn't part of the update, and no reports have surfaced that OS 16 patched the automatic power-on problem, but it's definitely worth trying. The worst-case scenario is that your Roku TV's OS is fully updated.

Next, disable 1-Touch Play (HDMI-CEC) not just on your Roku TV but on all the other components connected to the TV, regardless of brand. This includes your A/V equipment and gaming consoles. To do so on your Roku TV, go to Settings > System > Control other devices and uncheck 1-Touch Play. Also disable Fast TV Start, which you can find under Settings > System > Power > Fast TV Start, then either clear the Enable Fast TV Start option or check Off to disable it.

If these don't work, try unplugging the TV when you're done watching it each night (no, not ideal), using a smart plug to automatically cut the power for you or consulting Roku's tech support portal at support.roku.com for further assistance.