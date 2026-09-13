Why your Roku keeps randomly turning off (and how to fix it)
You can't enjoy your Roku if it keeps shutting off all the time.
The Roku line of streaming devices has a lot of features that aren't necessarily obvious. Some can be incredibly useful, like built-in Bluetooth support for night owls, while others may not be everyone's cup of tea, like the recently added AI slop Roku channel. There's one function in particular that might be cutting your time in Roku City short without you even knowing it, but the fix is easy.
If your Roku has randomly been turning off without your permission, the culprit is likely the device's auto power saving feature. With this setting turned on, your Roku will enter a low power mode after 20 minutes when you're not streaming content or otherwise controlling it. In turn, it will try to turn off the TV it's connected to.
When this happens, you can wake up your Roku by powering on the TV, pressing a button on the Roku remote, controlling it from the mobile app or casting content via Airplay or apps like YouTube. However, you can also make it so your Roku never needs to be awakened in the first place.
How to turn off auto power saving on your Roku
Not all Roku devices support the auto power saving feature, but the following do:
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Roku Express 4K, model 3940
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Roku Express 4K+, model 3941
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Roku Streaming Stick 4K, model 3820
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Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, model 3821
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Roku 4, model 4400
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Roku Ultra, models 4800, 4802 and 4850
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Roku Ultra LT, model 4801
If you have one of these models, you can turn the feature off using the following steps:
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Press Home on the Roku remote.
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Select Settings.
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Select Power, then Auto power savings.
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Uncheck the box next to After 20 minutes of no interaction.
If you ever wind up resetting your Roku, you'll need to adjust this feature again.
What if your Roku continues to turn off?
If you continue to face this issue, or your device isn't one that supports the power saving feature, you should next check for connection issues. Make sure your Roku and your TV are both plugged into a reliable power source. The USB port on your TV might not supply enough power to keep your Roku going, so try plugging the streaming box into the wall directly. Double-check that the HDMI connection between the two is good. Unplug and reconnect everything to confirm there are no loose connections.
The Roku remote is another potential cause. Test for this by removing its batteries and seeing if the power problem continues. If it stops, try replacing your remote's batteries and cleaning the buttons. Make sure your Roku remote is programmed correctly, too.
It's also possible that your television is utilizing its own power-saving feature independent of the Roku. Depending on the manufacturer, this setting's location will vary, so it's best to search for your model online or check the manual.
The problem might also lie with another device connected to your TV that's utilizing HDMI-CEC, which is what allows connected devices to send command signals to one another. To check if this is the problem, try unplugging all HDMI devices from your television and seeing if the TV continues to turn off. From there, you can plug in devices one-by-one until the issue returns. When it does, track down the CEC settings on the problematic device and turn the function off.