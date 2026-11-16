How to use your phone to find an Apple TV remote

In case your remote is nowhere to be found and not even the built-in location feature is of help, then you have to try out a different method. You could, of course, order a new remote, but that's not absolutely necessary, and a new Apple TV is supposed to last long enough that losing a remote shouldn't push you to replace the whole setup.

To use the Apple TV remote, you just need to access your iPhone's or iPad's Control Center. As we already discussed, you have to tap on the Apple TV Remote button and then on your Apple TV or smart TV that's AirPlay-compatible from the list. You might need to enter a four-digit passcode to confirm the connection.

Once that's set up, you can use your phone as a TV remote to do things like control volume, open and close the device, switch streaming apps, control playback and so on. Everything you can do with the actual, physical Apple Remote, you can do with this app.

If you're an Android user, there's no official Apple-made remote app to use. There are, however, workarounds to replace your lost Apple TV remote without spending money. Third-party apps like Remote for Apple TV are available on the Google Play Store and replicate the core remote functionality of the physical remote. You'll need to download the app, ensure your Android phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Apple TV and type in the onscreen code for pairing. Then you use the digital remote to hunt for your next binge-worthy show.

See? Losing the Apple TV remote doesn't have to derail your viewing session. The Remote app is the fastest and most reliable solution whenever you can't find the remote and you really want to turn down the volume or swap the app. Once you can hear your own thoughts again, you can resume your search for the device.