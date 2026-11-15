Which NVIDIA GPU is closest to the PS5? The answer isn't so simple

First of all, this is a bit of an awkward question, but we'll get to that. Are you happy with your PS5? Then keep being happy with your PS5. As someone who has been building PCs since 2004 — yes, I'm ancient — I can't recommend assembling a custom gaming rig in an era where RAMaggeddon has hideously skewed the prices of computer components. But if you really want to know what GPU most closely aligns to the PS5's graphics solution, I can point you in the right direction ... with caveats.

According to the frame-counting wizards at Digital Foundry, the graphics card that best matches the base PS5's APU is the NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super. Notice that I said "APU" rather than "GPU". That's because the PS5, like the Xbox Series X, uses a central chipset that handles both GPU and CPU tasks in a single processor.

As for the 2070 Super, this card is now three generations old, so it's hardly cutting edge by modern standards. Thanks to our current AI-obsessed timeline though, the cheapest model of this now seven-year-old card currently costs $280 on Amazon. That's around 53 percent of the $600 PS5 Digital Edition.

If you're wondering how to buy a GPU in 2026, you really should be looking at the second-hand market. The cost of new cards right now is utterly unhinged, so I'd never recommend dropping the thick end of $300 on a GPU that launched in 2019. Specs-wise, the 2070 Super has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, but that's not an apples to apples comparison with the PS5's system-wide 16GB of GDDR6 unified memory. The 2070 Super can produce PS5-level performance under the right conditions, but comparing the PS5's APU to Team Green's aging GPU isn't a straightforward prospect.