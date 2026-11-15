Why did Google Pixels stop using Snapdragon chips?

In August 2021, Google's SVP of Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, wrote in an announcement that the company had "run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission" in AI, so it built its own chip. Its centerpiece was the tensor processing unit (TPU), a custom application-specific integrated circuit dedicated to running Google's speech recognition, translation and computational photography models on the phone instead of in the cloud.

Five generations on, the workload has changed but the overarching design hasn't; Google says the Tensor G6 packs 50 percent more TPU compute than the G5. Paired with the latest Gemini Nano model, it also claims up to 3.5 times faster on-device AI tasks that use up to 3.5 times less energy.

Testing by Android Authority measured Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite at more than twice the Tensor G5's multi-core CPU performance and around 2.5 times its graphics performance. The publication puts this discrepancy down to Google's financial priorities rather than any failures in engineering, but there's no dancing around the fact that a flagship Snapdragon or an Apple A-series chip beats Tensor on things like raw power and sustained gaming loads (and probably battery life under heavy use), and that's been true of every Tensor Pixel since 2021. Google is a services company before it's a silicon specialist after all, and it has accepted deficits in benchmarks as the price of running its Gemini features the way it wants. That's great if you're a Gemini power user, but not so great if you're any other type of power user.