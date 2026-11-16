The pros and cons of using your phone as a mobile hotspot

There are quite a few benefits to using your phone as a mobile hotspot. First of all, it's so convenient to set up your laptop on the table of your go-to coffee shop, grab your phone and turn on the hotspot feature before quickly connecting to it. Your phone now handles your internet sharing, as well as all the other things you use it for, like calls, texts and the endless list of apps without worrying about a second gadget to charge, update or remember to pack.

Using your phone as a mobile hotspot is also extremely useful because you can do this anywhere you go, whether you're connecting your own laptop or you're making it easy for your kids to play Roblox on your trip. This can also be cost-efficient because you skip the expense of a dedicated hotspot device and a potential extra data plan.

There's also another fact that should most definitely be mentioned here, and that's tied to online security. Using a mobile hotspot is a safer option because you control who connects to it. That's preferable to joining potentially unsafe open Wi-Fi networks any day of the week (and twice on Sunday). It's important, however, that you set up a strong password so random people can't join, and to make sure your hotspot uses WPA2 or WPA3 encryption. For someone who only needs a backup connection a few times a month, these benefits often outweigh the drawbacks of a dedicated device sitting unused in that tech drawer filled with cables and random gadgets.