Where should you place your Wi-Fi router for the best internet?

First, find a central and elevated spot in your home, away from sources of interference, so the router can evenly distribute signal across your space. This could be a side table, desk or even the top of a cabinet. If need be, consider making or buying a stand for the router. Next, keep the router in the open and away from corners, so the signal doesn't wastefully broadcast outside or get blocked.

If your house has two stories, you should move the router closer to the ceiling if it's on the ground floor, or closer to the floor if it's on the second level. Your router's antenna positioning matters too. For single floors or apartments, vertical antenna placement is best. For buildings with multiple floors, angle at least one antenna to about 30 degrees, then keep the others vertical.

Before you settle for a position, you'll need to run speed tests to make sure you've picked the best spot. Run the first test before you start adjusting your router to get an idea of its current performance. Next, run tests while you're adjusting the router's position so you can get a clear read on how each position affects your signal quality and internet speed.

To get the most out of your router, you'll need to minimize interference. Keep your router away from item that interfere with Wi-Fi signals, including metal objects, thick walls (especially metal and concrete), Bluetooth devices and microwaves, which interfere with your router's 2.4GHz band.

Keep in mind that the 2.4GHz band has a longer signal range but slower speeds, while the 5GHz band has a shorter range with faster speeds. So connect devices where speed and stability matter most, like desktop PCs and gaming consoles, to the 5GHz band. Then keep devices that are far away, move a lot or don't need a ton of speed on the 2.4GHz band.