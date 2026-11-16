How to stream Twitch on your TV

Twitch offers support for cross-device streaming. You'll need a TV that supports streaming or a device that enables it, such as Google's TV Streamer. Casting to your television varies slightly depending on how you're using Twitch. If you're using the Twitch app on your mobile device, casting Twitch to your television is as easy as tapping the cast button on your favorite stream. If you don't see the option, make sure your phone and television are on the same Wi-Fi network and that both devices have the latest firmware. It's also worth checking your Twitch settings to ensure that you don't have any unwanted security settings, such as AI training, enabled.

Streaming Twitch from your computer is a little different but still fairly easy. Use Google Chrome as your web browser, since it lets you stream your screen to another device. Once you've loaded Twitch, click on the three dots on the top-right of your browser to bring up an options menu. Select the "Cast, Save and Share" ribbon and click on "Cast." Select your television to begin casting. As with the mobile device method, make sure your computer and television are set up on the same Wi-Fi network or the option won't appear. If casting the specific window doesn't work, you can also try casting your entire screen.