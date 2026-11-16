On paper, Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Google's Pixel 11 family of smartphones look surprisingly alike. You get three models to choose from on either side of the divide, but pit the two companies' offerings head-to-head and you'll find that the comparison isn't as straightforward.

For instance, the Galaxy S26+ specifically sits in the middle of Samsung's flagship lineup. However, you'll need to step up to Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 11 Pro XL for a direct equivalent. The Pixel 11 Pro also comes close to offering the same experience, but it makes a few tradeoffs while undercutting the Galaxy S26+ on price by a small margin.

With that in mind, here's how the Pixel 11 series stacks up against the Galaxy S26+, the middle child of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup. Let's start with the Pixel 11 Pro, which seems like a natural competitor to the Galaxy S26+ as they each occupy the middle slot in Google and Samsung's flagship portfolios, respectively. Look a bit closer, though, and you'll find some fairly significant differences between them.