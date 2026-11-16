Which Google Pixel phone is most similar to the Galaxy S26+?
Google Pixel is considered the cleanest Android experience, but which model holds up against the Samsung Galaxy S26+?
On paper, Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Google's Pixel 11 family of smartphones look surprisingly alike. You get three models to choose from on either side of the divide, but pit the two companies' offerings head-to-head and you'll find that the comparison isn't as straightforward.
For instance, the Galaxy S26+ specifically sits in the middle of Samsung's flagship lineup. However, you'll need to step up to Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 11 Pro XL for a direct equivalent. The Pixel 11 Pro also comes close to offering the same experience, but it makes a few tradeoffs while undercutting the Galaxy S26+ on price by a small margin.
With that in mind, here's how the Pixel 11 series stacks up against the Galaxy S26+, the middle child of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup. Let's start with the Pixel 11 Pro, which seems like a natural competitor to the Galaxy S26+ as they each occupy the middle slot in Google and Samsung's flagship portfolios, respectively. Look a bit closer, though, and you'll find some fairly significant differences between them.
Galaxy S26+ vs Pixel 11 Pro: A surprisingly big difference
Samsung's Galaxy S26+ is a fairly large smartphone — it packs a 6.7-inch display that's only 0.2 inches smaller than the S26 Ultra. The Pixel 11 Pro, meanwhile, is quite compact by modern smartphone standards as we found out in our review. It has a 6.3-inch display, which is exactly the same as the base Galaxy S26.
If you don't mind the screen size difference, though, the Pixel 11 Pro is nearly an even match for the Galaxy S26+ in many other ways. In fact, Google's Pro phone offers a brighter display and more capable set of cameras. One major caveat is that the Galaxy S26 series enjoys a healthy lead in terms of raw performance. Google's Tensor G6 is primarily designed to support AI workloads, while the Galaxy S26's Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 — quoted as the "world's faster mobile system-on-a-chip" at launch by manufacturer Qualcomm — delivers considerably more processing and graphics horsepower (as does its international Exynos 2600 chip).
Still, the Pixel 11's Tensor G6 can handle day-to-day tasks and even multitasking just fine. The Galaxy S26+ simply pulls ahead in gaming, video editing and other resource-intensive applications. But on the plus side, the Pixel 11 Pro's $1,099 price tag undercuts the Galaxy S26+'s $1,199 MSRP.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL is the closest match to the Galaxy S26+
If you find the Pixel 11 Pro too small, Google's larger Pro XL model is a much closer match to the Galaxy S26+. Its 6.8-inch display is a touch larger than the 6.7-inch panel found on Samsung's middleweight flagship. Google also equips the Pixel 11 Pro with superior camera hardware, offering a 50MP primary lens, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S26+ has a 50MP main camera but only a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Samsung reserves its best optical sensors for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra.
At $1,299, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is $100 more than the Galaxy S26+'s $1,199 MSRP. Because Samsung's flagship line has been on the market longer, you're more likely to score a discount on the Galaxy S26+. You'll also notice a major difference in hand: the largest Pixel weighs a hefty 8 ounces (226 grams) compared to the 6.7-ounce (190-gram) Galaxy S26+. It's easy to notice the difference when holding the phones in the real world. The Pixel 11 Pro XL feels reassuringly hefty, but that feeling can eventually turn to fatigue during extended use.