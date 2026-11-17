Radio stations may not be as popular as they used to be, but that doesn't mean they're dead. Instead, many radio stations have moved online with live streaming. TuneIn brings these stations to your phone and also to CarPlay. There are over 100,000 stations available from all over the world, and listening to them is free with ads. You can use TuneIn to listen to your favorite local station when you're traveling or to discover new stations from other parts of the world.

Any station you bookmark on your iPhone will show up in the CarPlay app, making it easy to find them while you're driving. There are also options to organize by categories such as news and sports, and you can ask Siri to play a specific station on TuneIn — all hands-free. TuneIn is a free app, but there's a $9.99/month subscription that unlocks live sports and audiobooks. The paid version also cuts down the number of ads while you listen.

If you already have any of these apps on your iPhone but don't see them in CarPlay, open Settings on your iPhone and go to General. Then, tap CarPlay, select your car from the list and choose Customize. If the app you're looking for is in the bottom list, tap the green Plus button to add it to CarPlay, then sort as needed.