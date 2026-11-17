Many laptops have their ventilation slots on the bottom of the device — a consequence of their compact design. This isn't typically a problem, as most have rubber feet underneath to slightly elevate them on a smooth surface, allowing for a small gap that can facilitate good airflow.

Unfortunately, soft surfaces like bed covers, cushions or pillows bunch up, and thin metal laptops tend to sink into these plush materials. This presses the surface right up to the bottom of the chassis, blocking the fans and causing the temperature of the laptop's CPU to rise.

Soft surfaces also act as insulators, trapping heat and accelerating the warming process. Because laptops sink into these surfaces, they press the fabric's dust and debris into the fans. That dust buildup can also degrade your laptop's airflow.

All of this trapped heat builds up within your laptop, causing its fan to accelerate and placing more strain on the battery. Not only does all this heat strain lithium-ion batteries, but it could also lead to permanent battery damage.