Think twice before using your laptop on any soft surface
Sat down cozy with your laptop? Well, just make sure you're not too cozy — as you could be causing some serious damage.
The portability of laptops is their chief selling point over powerful, immobile PC rigs. These machines are great for getting work done on the go or while sitting comfortably. However, there are pitfalls that can come from getting a little too comfortable with where you take your laptop.
If you've ever found your laptop fans getting loud without good reason, especially when you're not up to anything that would give your CPU a workout, you might be overheating your machine without knowing it. While the source might lie in unnecessary programs chugging along or components that have passed their prime, the problem could also be external. In fact, if the surface you keep your laptop on is soft and plush, it could be blocking your device's airflow and damaging its battery.
How soft surfaces cause laptop overheating
Many laptops have their ventilation slots on the bottom of the device — a consequence of their compact design. This isn't typically a problem, as most have rubber feet underneath to slightly elevate them on a smooth surface, allowing for a small gap that can facilitate good airflow.
Unfortunately, soft surfaces like bed covers, cushions or pillows bunch up, and thin metal laptops tend to sink into these plush materials. This presses the surface right up to the bottom of the chassis, blocking the fans and causing the temperature of the laptop's CPU to rise.
Soft surfaces also act as insulators, trapping heat and accelerating the warming process. Because laptops sink into these surfaces, they press the fabric's dust and debris into the fans. That dust buildup can also degrade your laptop's airflow.
All of this trapped heat builds up within your laptop, causing its fan to accelerate and placing more strain on the battery. Not only does all this heat strain lithium-ion batteries, but it could also lead to permanent battery damage.
Battery damage from soft surfaces and what to do about it
It's plain to see how using a laptop on a soft surface could lead to reduced performance, damage or even total battery death after a long enough period. If you want to get ahead of this issue, the obvious first step is to avoid soft surfaces and place your laptop down on a table instead of your lap, bed or sofa.
If you still prefer the convenience of comfier setups, invest in a cooling pad, which will provide better airflow underneath your machine. If you suspect that your vents are clogged with dust, you can clean your laptop fan. Just turn off your laptop and blast the vents with electronics-safe compressed air for a simple clean.