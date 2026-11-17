5 old-school charging ports you probably forgot phones had before USB-C
Back when chargers were less standardized, we had some interesting connectors for phone power.
From its reversible design to improved power delivery and high-speed data transfers, USB-C is the connector to beat for smartphones today. A sweeping EU mandate cemented its pole position in the race toward a universal standard. Earlier ports, charming as they were, were often bulkier and not as feature-rich. The lack of a universal connector led to a significant amount of e-waste from switching chargers every time you tried a phone from a new manufacturer.
Despite their limited bandwidth and slower charging speeds, I can't help but look back fondly at these unique connectors from the old days. They came in all shapes and sizes based on what manufacturers thought their customers wanted and what was technically feasible at the time. Before features like Apple's AirDrop, you had to rely on a physical cable to transfer large files, and your collection might have been huge if you jumped between phone manufacturers.
Let's check out some of the old-school, sometimes forgotten or even bizarre, charging ports that made it into yesteryear's phones before the advent of USB-C.
Motorola CE Bus connector
First seen on Motorola phones in 2000, the 17-pin CE Bus connector was gigantic. While it wasn't reversible and had hooks that kept it in place, the connector was notable for managing power, data and audio together. It was used in the Motorola V60, one of the most recognizable models of the clamshell era. The first phone with iTunes support, the Motorola ROKR E1, also launched with the port.
Thinner phones like the Razr V3 switched over to Mini-USB, making the CE Bus connector obsolete. Other companies moving toward Mini-USB also helped lower costs, compared to having tons of proprietary solutions to transfer data or charge devices.
Nokia Pop-Port
Nokia's Pop-Port connector was built with external accessories in mind, from earphones to data transfer cables. Owners of the famed Nokia 7210 from 2002 will remember its 14-pin port supporting camera accessory add-ons and car kits. It wasn't very secure, however, and its plastic clips wore down with time. This made listening to music a chore, especially when you went jogging.
While the Pop-Port could be used for charging, Nokia devices of the time usually relied on a separate 2.0 mm thin-tip barrel connector instead. As Mini-USB ports became common, the Pop-Port slowly faded from existence.
Apple 30-pin connector
Apple's proprietary power connector first showed up in 2003 on the third-gen iPod. This flat and wide port was then used across the first iPhone and iPad models. Speaker systems like Bose's SoundDock and Apple's iPod Hi-Fi also relied on the port. All those pins in the connector helped ensure support for FireWire, Apple's legacy charging standard, in its early appearances.
Apple replaced it with the reversible and smaller 8-pin Lightning connector in 2012, another proprietary option that kept the Apple camp from using chargers compatible with Android devices. These connectors also housed small chips to regulate voltage, which let the company collect licensing fees when third-party manufacturers used it for accessories. In 2018, the iPad Pro made the switch to USB-C and the iPhone 15 lineup followed suit in 2023.
Sony Ericsson FastPort
Built to handle data transfers, charging and audio output, the clunky FastPort showed up in 2005 on the Sony Ericsson K750i. With double-sided plastic hooks that snapped onto matching holes on the device, the flimsy 12-pin connection was reminiscent of a VGI port's screws. If a hook were to break, the plug would no longer snap into place, creating a huge pain.
Despite its flaws, the FastPort's versatility pointed in the direction the mobile industry would take as it hunted for a universal standard. It was replaced by the Micro-USB and 3.5 mm audio jack combo in 2010. A five-year run might not be much in tech time, but its unconventional shape remains iconic to this day.
HTC ExtUSB
The HTC Dream, the first commercially available Android phone, featured the chunky 11-pin ExtUSB port, also known as Extended USB. Recognizable by its slanted corner, it combined the 5-pin Mini-USB port with extra pins that granted it data, power and audio capabilities. Fortunately, that meant regular Mini-USB chargers were compatible with this legacy port.
The connector was exclusive to HTC's early Android devices and Windows Mobile phones before they switched to Micro-USB ports. For a time, phones with this port dropped the 3.5 mm headphone jack long before Apple removed it from the iPhone, forcing users to purchase ExtUSB adapters to connect their headphones.