From its reversible design to improved power delivery and high-speed data transfers, USB-C is the connector to beat for smartphones today. A sweeping EU mandate cemented its pole position in the race toward a universal standard. Earlier ports, charming as they were, were often bulkier and not as feature-rich. The lack of a universal connector led to a significant amount of e-waste from switching chargers every time you tried a phone from a new manufacturer.

Despite their limited bandwidth and slower charging speeds, I can't help but look back fondly at these unique connectors from the old days. They came in all shapes and sizes based on what manufacturers thought their customers wanted and what was technically feasible at the time. Before features like Apple's AirDrop, you had to rely on a physical cable to transfer large files, and your collection might have been huge if you jumped between phone manufacturers.

Let's check out some of the old-school, sometimes forgotten or even bizarre, charging ports that made it into yesteryear's phones before the advent of USB-C.