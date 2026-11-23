It's never been easier to get into content creation, which can blossom into a potentially profitable side hustle. Even if not, it's fun sharing your creativity with close friends and anyone the algorithm pushes you towards. Microsoft Clipchamp is included in Windows 11 and offers a user-friendly way to crop, cut and edit videos in up to 1080p. Unfortunately, it keeps a lot of its flashier features, like Copilot integration and 4K exporting, along with access to premium stock assets, filters and effects, behind the Microsoft 365 paywall.

As someone who edits video almost every day, it's difficult for me to recommend anything else but CapCut to amateur creators. It's approachable for beginners while also providing plenty of features that professionals will love. And as someone leery about shoehorned AI features, I find those in CapCut actually useful (some of them, anyway).

There's a subscription here too if you want to take full advantage, starting at $19.99 per month. But it's one of the few apps on this payment model that provides substantial value.