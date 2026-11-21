The new Apple TV 4K (4th generation) has been generating buzz ever since it was announced at the Cupertino company's Welcome Home Event in October 2026. One of the most noteworthy changes is to its surround sound capabilities, in which users can create an immersive cinematic experience in their own living room. Unfortunately, while many of the 4th generation's new features will be available for previous models, including its enhanced Siri AI system, Apple's venture into surround sound is not backwards compatible.

To set up your home theater's surround sound system, you will need the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K and up to four 2nd generation HomePods or HomePod mini 2s. Apple's support page also states that you can pair two sets of either home speaker, but the front pair and rear pair must match (two HomePods and two HomePod mini 2s). Before setting up your system, update your devices to the most recent software. If you only have two speakers, either the HomePod or HomePod mini 2, you can still use them to create a home stereo setup.

Those wanting to create this home theater setup from scratch will have to pay a pretty penny to do so. Officially released on November 13, 2026, you can purchase the 4th generation Apple TV 4K on Apple's website or at your local Apple Store for a hefty $299. But true sticker shock may set in when one considers the cost of four smart speakers, with the HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini 2 costing $349 and $149, respectively. All told, that could cost you up to $1,700 for Apple's most advanced audio experience. Whether the system's various AI and quality updates help soften the blow is up to you.