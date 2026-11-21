The differences start with size: While the HomeView is a new product and is available in a single version with a 7-inch square screen, Amazon offers a range of Echo Show devices with different screen sizes. The entry-level Echo Show has a 5.5-inch screen and costs $99 — but if you want to go bigger, there's even an Echo Show with a massive 21-inch screen for $499. They all share mostly the same features, although the 16-inch and 21-inch models can run Fire TV apps.

Amazon's Echo Show 8 is the one that can be easily compared to HomeView, with an 8.7-inch display. The aspect ratio is different, though, as Echo devices have widescreen displays and are better for watching 16:9 videos. The HomeView's square shape might annoy those planning to buy one to watch videos on it. Also on Apple's side, HomeView runs on the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 — which probably makes it the most powerful smart display available. Amazon, on the other hand, makes custom chips for its Echo devices that aren't exactly designed to deliver Earth-shattering performance.

Both the HomeView and the Echo Show 8 have a built-in camera, but the software makes them work quite differently. The HomeView's 12-megapixel camera only works with FaceTime and a Mirror feature, and, of course, for facial recognition. With the Echo Show 8, you can take selfies with its 13-megapixel camera it or use it as a live-view camera to monitor your home. The sound specs are quite similar between the two of them, as both have two full-range drivers and a woofer. The HomeView's base also packs two passive radiators for a bit more low end.