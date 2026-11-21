On a daily basis, your phone can take a beating. It's likely in and out of your pocket or bag, tossed on a table or desk, or getting roughed up by your keys. And because phones aren't cheap, there's a good chance you've got a screen protector, in case your phone jumps out of your hand and onto the concrete.

The right screen protector can be a solid line of defense when it comes to keeping your phone in good condition. It can ward off scratches and cracks and cut down on the inevitable wear and tear that comes with carrying around a device everywhere. There are other reasons you might be interested in a screen protector too, beyond damage protection. For example, you might opt for one that reduces glare and blue light, particularly if you use your phone a lot. You can also find screen protectors that make it harder for people around you to see what's on your screen, if you're interested in upping your privacy. Just don't use a screen protector on a foldable screen. It has one applied at the factory and can end up causing problems rather than preventing them.

Regardless of your reason for selecting a screen protector, you shouldn't keep it on for the duration of your phone's life — especially if you're seeing cracks, discoloration or peeling. Here are some signs it's time to replace it.