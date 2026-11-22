Almost all PC USB ports supply enough current to charge a device, but not all continue to do so when the PC is shut down. This convenient feature can also be confusing, since each brand tends to have its own terminology. For example, Lenovo calls it an "Always On" port while Dell uses the term PowerShare. Others stick with icon labels, like a battery symbol or a lightning bolt. The best way to know for sure is to dig into your PC's manual, confirm the markings and learn how to enable it.

Depending on the system, USB standby power might be on by default or be part of an energy-saving setting that cuts power when the PC is off. Your desktop or motherboard documentation should have this information. Fortunately, testing the feature is fairly simple: plug your phone in, turn the PC off and see if your phone continues charging.

If it stops charging, it's safe to assume the setting is off, which you can rectify in the BIOS or UEFI on most Windows PCs. (If your PC never supported the feature, changing settings won't help.) Restart the PC and press the key the startup screen tells you to (usually F2, Del or F10). Look under Advanced, Power or Chipset for a USB power delivery or Always On charging option and enable it. If you see ErP (Energy-related Products) or Deep Sleep settings, make sure they're disabled. Save and exit.

You don't need a computer science or software engineering degree to do this, just a little patience as you wait for the PC to boot up and press the right key. The menu can be confusing at times, but you're unlikely to brick your PC.