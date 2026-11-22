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If you're looking for the best tablet on the market — or at least the best with a mobile operating system — it is undoubtedly the 2025 iPad Pro. The latest iPad Pro sports Apple's M5 chip, which powered the previous year's MacBook Pro. It's a chip so powerful that most users are unlikely to brush against its performance ceiling. The tandem OLED display is similarly overkill, and is a feature no other tablet available in North America has. Apple is so far ahead of its competitors in the high-end tablet market that it feels like Tim Cook wanted to taunt them with its existence.

But the iPad Pro is not perfect. The locked-down iPadOS experience means you're limited to the apps Apple approves of. It also means you cannot install apps without signing into an Apple account. If you don't own other Apple devices, things can get awkward as the iPad becomes siloed away from the rest of your gadgets, requiring you to find workarounds for syncing files or notifications.

Thankfully, things are getting more interesting for tablets outside of Apple's walled garden. While no Android tablets can rival the iPad Pro's performance, many offer other advantages such as ecosystem synergy with Windows PCs, gaming features, expandable storage or more included accessories. And if performance is what you're after, it's worth a gander at Windows tablets now that Windows on ARM is coming into its own.