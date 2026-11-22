Why limit your view to just your porch when you can pair wired and wireless cameras throughout your entire property? Ring alone offers more than two dozen security camera options to pair with your doorbell, including indoor and outdoor spotlight and floodlight cameras. If you're looking to pair a camera not made by Ring, you can do so through the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station and Ring ONVIF support. This enables your Ring system to pair with dozens of other brands, as long as their cameras are ONVIF-compatible.

Besides cameras, your Ring doorbell is directly compatible with Ring panic buttons, window and door sensors, glass break sensors, sump pump monitors, smoke and carbon monoxide listeners, and air-quality monitors — all controllable through the Ring app — for even more peace of mind. It's important to note, however, that some of these sensors and accessories may require the Ring Alarm Base Station hub to connect directly with the Ring app. It's a good idea to check your Ring app to find out which accessories are directly compatible.

You can also connect certain smart locks directly through the Ring app without needing the Ring Alarm Base Station. If you already have the Ring Alarm Base Station, however, your options increase quite a bit as more manufacturers make smart locks that can be connected to your Ring through the base station via Z-Wave radio frequencies. These locks allow you to lock and unlock your door through the Ring app, a PIN or your key.