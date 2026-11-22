What the little clock icon at the top of your Samsung phone means
Three different icons can pass for a clock on your Galaxy phone, and each one has an easy fix.
You're fiddling on your phone and that bar at the top of your screen is peppered with various icons. There's your battery level, the Wi-Fi icon, the signal bars — but what's that tiny clock doing there?
There are tons of icons that can show up in your Android status bar, so what exactly does that clock represent? Is there something wrong with your phone? Well, the good news is that it's rarely a cause for concern, unless you're terrified of waking up bright and early (which we get). Depending on the exact shape, the clock icon usually points to one of a few straightforward explanations, each with an easy fix. There's a good chance that the icon shows you have an active alarm set up.
Let's dive deeper into what the clock icon means, how to get rid of it and which other symbols might be causing similar confusion on your Galaxy device.
What does the clock icon mean?
The most likely reason you're seeing a clock icon on your screen is that you set an alarm on your phone. Specifically, you've done this through Samsung's Clock app and not some other tool. You'll find the clock right next to the Wi-Fi signal when the entire Quick Settings panel is expanded.
When the alarm is 30, 15 or five minutes away from ringing, as per the clock settings, the clock icon becomes visible whenever you check your phone, moving to the left of the screen next to the time. In my testing, however, it also popped up at the 20- and 10-minute markers. When you swipe down the notifications panel, you'll even notice a message asking if you want to turn off the upcoming alarm. If you dismiss the notification, the clock icon only remains visible next to the Wi-Fi signal, going back to the original view. The icon shows up again as the alarm time approaches.
The only way to make the clock icon go away completely is to disable any active alarms. You'll have to go to the Clock app on your Samsung phone, tap the Alarm tab at the bottom and toggle off or delete any alarms you have set up. Once that's done, the icon immediately vanishes from the status bar.
What about the square-shaped clock?
Not every clock-shaped icon is an alarm you forgot you set up, however. If you see a rounded square with a small clock inside, it means your phone has a new software update available. You've probably had your phone pester you about that update and you've ignored it time and time again, so now it's a simple symbol in your status bar. The only way to dismiss this one once and for all is to actually install that update — sorry to break it to you, but you'll have to let the phone do its thing for a few minutes.
Go to Settings and scroll down to Software update. Select Check for updates to install the latest version of One UI. One UI 9 is currently rolling out to more and more Samsung Galaxy phones, so you're likely due for that update anyway. For some older phones, One UI 9 is the final major update.
The third clock-looking option
These two are not the only clock-looking symbols you can find in the bar on a Samsung phone. There's another one that gets mistaken for a clock: the Light performance profile indicator. This one is found exclusively on newer Samsung flagship models, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and later, and Galaxy S23 and later models. This icon looks more like a speedometer than a clock and also features a small white leaf.
The Light performance mode is designed to reduce power consumption. It will do this by lowering the phone's processing speed, which in turn helps extend battery life. It's a great tool to use when you're scrolling through social media or watching videos. If you start a game, the mode is automatically disabled so you can enjoy all that your phone can actually do.
If you don't know how the Light performance mode got turned on, you probably touched the icon in the Quick Settings panel by mistake. Just swipe down from the top of the screen and look for the tile and tap it again. Whatever icon you were looking at, you should now know how to get rid of it.