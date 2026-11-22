You're fiddling on your phone and that bar at the top of your screen is peppered with various icons. There's your battery level, the Wi-Fi icon, the signal bars — but what's that tiny clock doing there?

There are tons of icons that can show up in your Android status bar, so what exactly does that clock represent? Is there something wrong with your phone? Well, the good news is that it's rarely a cause for concern, unless you're terrified of waking up bright and early (which we get). Depending on the exact shape, the clock icon usually points to one of a few straightforward explanations, each with an easy fix. There's a good chance that the icon shows you have an active alarm set up.

Let's dive deeper into what the clock icon means, how to get rid of it and which other symbols might be causing similar confusion on your Galaxy device.