Why GTA 6 doesn't have a 60 fps performance mode
The biggest game of the year is only coming to consoles at launch.
GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time. And it ain't close. I'll age myself hideously here, but the only handful of titles that have touched the same level of gaming hype in my four decades on this rock are Super Mario 64 (1996), the original Metal Gear Solid (1998), and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (also 1998).
There's no getting around it: GTA 6 may be the most important code in a box in the history of the medium. Oh, and if you're wondering, here's how long it will take you to download GTA 6. R.I.P. physical media. Unlike Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, there's no 60 frames per second (fps) mode in Rockstar's Vice City future mega hit.
Why won't GTA 6 play at 60 fps at launch?
60 fps is sadly off the table for the Leonida-set sandbox. I feel your pain. Rockstar recently confirmed GTA 6 is targeting 30 fps across consoles. At the time of pre-release writing, if the budget-focused Xbox Series S can hit that framerate reliably, I'll be extremely impressed.
This frame rate target is entirely in keeping with Rockstar's history. The iconic developer has never released a console game at launch that hit more than 30 fps, with one exception. The criminally forgotten, quietly excellent Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis, back in 2006. PC ports of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 could obviously exceed 60 fps with powerful enough hardware thrown at them — and plenty of post-launch patches. Yet in the console space, Rockstar has generally kept within 30 fps (again, at launch).
GTA 6 is a definite outlier for this console generation in terms of performance. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, many big-budget games offer 60 fps performance modes. Grand Theft Auto is probably the only video game franchise big enough to buck this frame-rate trend and get away with it.
What will 30 fps look like vs 60 fps in GTA 6? The simple answer is added input lag. I'm crossing my digits that the frame pacing of the biggest game of the generation will be consistent, which should hopefully provide a stable visual experience. Still, there's no question 60 fps normally feels vastly smoother than 30 fps gameplay.
In terms of input lag — the delay you can physically feel while holding a controller — we're talking 16.7ms vs 33.3ms. There's a reason 60 fps has become the default standard for this console generation: it's way smoother to play. I'd happily take an upscaled 1080p or 1440p title at 60 fps over a full-fat 4K game running at 30 fps.
What console will GTA 6 play best on?
If you're lucky enough to own a PS5 Pro, GTA 6 should look a whole lot better thanks to Sony's second stab at PSSR upscaling (that's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, if you're not up to speed on your techy acronyms). Regardless of input lag on any of the consoles, it would be surprising if a game with likely the biggest budget of all time didn't hit an unprecedented level of image quality across platforms. But if you want the best experience, PS5 Pro is where it's at.
As for the gameplay on Xbox Series X and the base PS5? They'll likely look excellent, too. And don't discount the Series S, either. Microsoft's little white box actually has a CPU that's broadly similar to the one you'll find in the Series X. Will there be cutbacks to the GTA 6 experience on Series S? Almost certainly. Expect reduced crowds, draw distances and traffic. Still, despite the obviously lower resolution compared to the PS5 Pro, the general gameplay experience should be mostly the same.
Will the PC version of GTA 6 hit 60 fps?
There are whispers of a surprisingly early PC port of GTA 6 in the opening months of 2027. If that dream scenario does occur, a combination of NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 Multi Frame Generation and VRR tech could allow for a 4K/120 fps Vice City experience. At launch, though, the best PS5 and Xbox Series X players can hope for is around 1440p at 30 fps, due to the relative weakness of console CPUs compared to cutting-edge PC silicon.
Rockstar has got me, though. I'm totally going to double dip when the game eventually lands on PC. I'm lucky enough to have only slightly overpaid for my NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. If I sold it today — during these bleak AI data farm times — I'd triple my money on a card that should officially cost $1,9999. Paired with the current fastest gaming CPU on the market and 64GB of DDR5 RAM, my PC is the platform I ultimately want to experience GTA 6 on. I've been playing GTA 5: Enhanced Edition a lot lately at 4K/120 fps with all the ray-traced bells and whistles. I can't wait to do the same for its sequel.