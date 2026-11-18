60 fps is sadly off the table for the Leonida-set sandbox. I feel your pain. Rockstar recently confirmed GTA 6 is targeting 30 fps across consoles. At the time of pre-release writing, if the budget-focused Xbox Series S can hit that framerate reliably, I'll be extremely impressed.

This frame rate target is entirely in keeping with Rockstar's history. The iconic developer has never released a console game at launch that hit more than 30 fps, with one exception. The criminally forgotten, quietly excellent Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis, back in 2006. PC ports of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 could obviously exceed 60 fps with powerful enough hardware thrown at them — and plenty of post-launch patches. Yet in the console space, Rockstar has generally kept within 30 fps (again, at launch).

GTA 6 is a definite outlier for this console generation in terms of performance. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, many big-budget games offer 60 fps performance modes. Grand Theft Auto is probably the only video game franchise big enough to buck this frame-rate trend and get away with it.

What will 30 fps look like vs 60 fps in GTA 6? The simple answer is added input lag. I'm crossing my digits that the frame pacing of the biggest game of the generation will be consistent, which should hopefully provide a stable visual experience. Still, there's no question 60 fps normally feels vastly smoother than 30 fps gameplay.

In terms of input lag — the delay you can physically feel while holding a controller — we're talking 16.7ms vs 33.3ms. There's a reason 60 fps has become the default standard for this console generation: it's way smoother to play. I'd happily take an upscaled 1080p or 1440p title at 60 fps over a full-fat 4K game running at 30 fps.