All three DISM commands in question follow a specific syntax that begins with DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image. The parts following "DISM" in the syntax are called command-line options. The /Online CLI option specifies DISM to take action on the currently running Windows installation, while /Cleanup-Image performs recovery operations on the selected installation.

The first command is DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth. It checks whether Windows has already flagged corrupt system files and whether the corruption is repairable. This is the first recommended step when investigating corrupt system files as it takes very little time to complete.

The next command is DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth and it works slightly differently from the CheckHealth command. Unlike CheckHealth, the ScanHealth DISM command performs a fresh scan of your system files and reports any its findings. The ScanHealth operation may take several minutes to complete, but it provides you with a fresh report on the component store's health.

Finally, the DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth command both scans the component store for corruption and attempts to repair them automatically. By default, RestoreHealth uses Windows Update to obtain the necessary system files needed to repair the component store. The Windows component store is a protected internal repository that contains important system files. Windows requires these files to service, update and customize the operating system.