An hour of wireless Android Auto can sap up to 16 percent of a phone's battery when you've got everything turned on. Navigation, as well as music, can heat your phone up, which isn't great news since most people will charge their phones during the drive. That charging adds even more heat, and a phone that gets too hot may slow down its own charging to protect the battery.

After all, wireless Android Auto uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and both stay switched on for your entire drive. Long stints using navigation and other demanding apps while charging have been acknowledged as some of the reasons a Pixel can overheat. Once it's too hot, the phone might reduce processor performance or partly switch off mobile data, including 5G.

But there are a few things you can do to help mitigate battery drain and heat, like turning off 5G or using offline maps. And for longer drives, you can plug the phone in to maintain its charge and keep it out of direct sunlight, ideally near an air-conditioning vent to help it stay cool.