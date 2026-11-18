The Xreal Aura is exceptionally comfortable to wear; the frames weigh just 95 grams (0.2 pounds) on their own, compared to the 1.6-pound Vision Pro. The Aura is also fantastic for watching movies on a gigantic virtual display and it's incredibly useful if you need a large virtual monitor. But it's also crystal clear that Android XR is still in its infancy, as there aren't many notable apps to show off the platform. Using Android XR also doesn't feel very different than using any other Android device — as if Google made very little effort to reshape its OS around mixed reality. (There are definitely shades of the same laziness that annoyed me with Googlebooks.)

It doesn't help that apps crash often in Android XR, or that its core hand recognition interface feels lackluster. The Xreal Aura is often slow to respond to where my finger is pointing, or recognize when I'm pinching my fingers to select something. That's annoying enough when simply navigating Chrome or YouTube, but it's infuriating when trying to play an XR game like Cubism, which relies on placing 3D blocks in very specific places. Pointing at everything just to navigate Android XR also gets tiring over time — there's no eye-tracking like on the Vision Pro, which makes selecting on-screen elements a cinch. I quickly grew to prefer navigating Android XR with the Compute Puck's trackpad instead of pointing at everything.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

I was able to sit back and actually enjoy the Xreal Aura while watching the opening of Casino Royale on Prime Video, as well as a few episodes of the new Ghost in the Shell series. Xreal's micro-OLED displays deliver vibrant and colorful video, and its speakers built into the Aura's thick frames sound great. The Aura is also an excellent companion for laptops: I was able to have a giant screen mirroring my MacBook Air while playing the YouTube app right beside it.

Still, I wish there was more to actually do in Android XR. Zooming around the world in Google Maps' immersive view is fun, and I appreciated revisiting VR experiences like Cosmos Unseen: Black Holes, but they're not as enthralling as they are in traditional VR headsets. Being able to see the outside world easily is both a blessing and a curse on the Xreal Aura. You can also see spatial versions of pictures in the Google Photos app, which is cool at first, but quickly starts to feel gimmicky. Similarly, I didn't see much point to Android XR's Spatial Mode, which converts everything you see into pseudo-3D. It just gave me a headache while browsing the web.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

Third-party support is clearly lackluster, especially when it comes to entertainment apps. All I saw was HBO Max and Prime Video, no Disney+ or Netflix (which isn't on visionOS, to be fair). You'll have to watch all of your other streaming services through Chrome, which isn't exactly a premium experience. It's also a particularly bad look when Meta just recently launched 3D movie support (including within the Disney+ app) on the Quest 3, 3S and its upcoming VR Glasses. That's something Google could eventually bring to Android XR, but who knows when that will happen.

Even the first-party YouTube app is a disappointment. There's a specific section for immersive videos, but it's filled with the same blurry 360-degree content we've been seeing for years. There's no big push for higher-resolution 180-degree 3D video like we've seen on the Vision Pro, or that Meta has announced for its VR Glasses.

Android XR is such a barren landscape, I sometimes found it more useful to just directly connect the Xreal Aura to my laptop or phone. At that point, it acts purely as a virtual display, but I found it helpful when I just wanted to stream a TV show in a crowded or tight space. The downside here is that connecting another device to the Compute Puck involves juggling a second USB-C cable, which can easily become frustrating. The Vision Pro can wirelessly connect to Macs, so it manages to avoid this issue.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

Without the baggage of Android XR, the Xreal Aura was also able to deliver a brighter and sharper virtual view of my MacBook Air's desktop. There's a slight blurriness to external devices when using the Compute Puck, which makes text difficult to read. That's not a problem when you're directly connected to the glasses. But if that's the case, why not just get some of Xreal's existing display glasses? (More on this below.)

Battery life is another potentially worrying variable. The Aura's battery drained from full to 40 percent after just 90 minutes of watching Prime Video content, browsing the web and messing around with Google Map's immersive view. It lasted for another 95 minutes before it completely drained down as I caught up on Ghost in the Shell.

The Compute Puck's heat output was also very noticeable. Its tiny fan often felt like it was working hard to cool down the device, and I was worried about stuffing it into my pocket like I do with the Vision Pro's battery pack. Xreal recommends avoiding pockets and other enclosed spaces while the Aura is doing serious work or fast charging. That's likely why the company bundles a lanyard and belt holster in the Aura's box.

Since the Xreal Aura also features prominent cameras, I hesitated about using it in public spaces, where people might mistake it for Meta's Ray-Ban "pervert glasses." That's an issue the company's cheaper display glasses avoid completely as they're camera-free (unless you add an additional accessory). I could just point to those specs and tell any worried coffee shop neighbor they don't have a camera.