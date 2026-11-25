If you were to travel back in time thirty years and show someone a smart TV from today, their head would likely explode. In addition to the seemingly limitless amount of content one can find and interact with on a modern television, your Roku TV also may have the ability to let you watch movies in a far more compelling way.

Buried deep in your Roku TV's settings is a way to alter the refresh rate, and there's a very specific reason that you might want to do that. Most Roku TVs default to a refresh rate of 60fps. While that's going to be perfectly fine for some situations, it doesn't make for the most theatrical viewing experience — for the most part, movies are filmed and projected at 24fps. It's the standard, and it has defined the way movies look and feel for decades. When you go to the movie theater, you're watching a 24fps output.

Roku allows you to alter your TV's refresh rate to match that, offering something a bit closer to the original intent of those films.