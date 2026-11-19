It's easy to adjust or turn off motion blur in GTA 6. Just pause the game and select Settings from the bottom of the main menu. Next, scroll over to the Display tab by pressing the right shoulder button. About halfway down the page, under the visual effects heading, you'll see a setting called Motion Blur Strength with a slider. By default, it's set to three out of 10, so you can actually tone down the effect without completely turning it off, or even increase it. You can also just set the strength to zero to turn off motion blur completely.

It's worth playing with this setting a little bit to find the level that works for you. Especially at lower frame rates, motion blur can help smooth out camera movements that might otherwise be distractingly jittery, so even leaving it at its lowest level can help. Including a slider instead of a simple toggle is a welcome feature in GTA 6, letting you dial it in to your exact needs.

Since GTA 6 targets 30 fps on consoles, rather than 60 fps, those jarring camera movements may be a bigger deal than they are in other big releases. The best level of motion blur for you will depend more on your TV and personal preference than anything else.