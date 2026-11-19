Meta reportedly plans to sell the Muse Charm, a Tamagotchi-esque gadget for talking to its Muse AI agent, for $300, according to The Information. The company introduced the Muse Charm at Meta Connect in September as a way to use its agent without having to reach for a smartphone, and said it would launch in time for the holidays.

At Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Muse Charm packs "the whole Muse experience, including the real-time voice and avatar stack into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to." The device features a fingerprint reader to verify your identity before you're able to give commands and will come with up to 12 months of free 5G data from Verizon, The Information reports.

Engadget has asked Meta to comment on The Information's report. We'll update this article if we hear back.

In October, Meta shared open source guides for interested developers to build their own "Muse Gadgets." The company is clearly trying to capitalize on the popularity of Muse — the agent has already drawn more than 10 million users — by making it as accessible as possible and leaning into the cuteness and customizability of the Muse avatar. The company also recently released a Muse app for Wear OS and watchOS. Meta's work on its own smartwatch-like device has been delayed to 2027, according to The Information.

Meta's larger goal for its AI models and hardware products appears to be directly owning its relationship with customers. Right now most people access Meta's products through apps on their smartphones, where they're subject to Apple's and Google's rules. A world where an AI agent takes the place of a variety of apps and is usable without a phone is one where Meta has a lot more control. The company is also working on commerce tools that will allow it to charge businesses a fee when Muse users make a purchase via the agent. Mark Zuckerberg has said he believes Muse could one day generate more revenue per user than the company's existing apps.