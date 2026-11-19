The GTA 6 star system says a lot more than just your Wanted level
It's also got a new scale.
Rockstar Games' first gameplay trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 from August suggested the developer had tinkered with some of the core mechanics of the series, including Wanted levels. Now that GTA 6 is out, we have a much better sense of how much has actually changed. While your Wanted level has always been able to communicate a sense of how many police officers are looking for you and how intently they're looking, the updated system also bakes in a lot more detail about what police actively know about protagonists Jason and Lucia.
Some of this is thanks to the game's new concept of Heat, pieces of information the police learn about the player characters that can linger even after your Wanted level lowers. But the visual changes to the Wanted system's iconic star ratings convey nearly as much. Here's how Rockstar's approach to Wanted levels has changed in Grand Theft Auto VI.
From five stars to six
The most obvious visual difference between GTA 6 and GTA 5 is the reintroduction of a sixth Wanted level. In the last Grand Theft Auto, your Wanted level maxed out at five stars. As Rockstar teased during its gameplay trailer, GTA 6 caps out at six stars. This is a return to the rating system of older games, going as far back as Grand Theft Auto III — or even further if you consider the "police heads" top-down GTA games used to communicate police response.
As in past games, the number of stars lets you know how hard the police are looking for you. One star could just be a few cops tailing you, while a full six stars indicates a dramatic, militarized response. Besides being a throwback, opting for six stars seems like it allows Rockstar to offer some nuance and variety to the series' classic chase experience. You might eventually get bored if every bank robbery devolves into a helicopter chase.
Just committing a robbery doesn't necessarily mean your Wanted level will rise, either. According to IGN's hands-on demo and interview with Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson, crimes need to actually be reported to police to provoke a response. "The Wanted system in GTA 6 requires that someone witness the crime, or an alarm needs to be set off for it to be reported to the law," Nelson told IGN. "Our dispatch is extremely specific in what it knows."
What your Wanted level tells you in a chase
Once you are "wanted" for a crime, GTA 6 offers a lot more visual information to tell you what police currently know and nudge you toward escaping their scrutiny. Those include icons for the different kinds of information the police know about you as part of the Heat system, and also different treatments of your Wanted level star rating.
When police have direct line of sight with you, your stars are solid white, according to GameSpot, and only start flashing white once you've broken line of sight. Meanwhile, your stars turn red when you're near a crime scene but the police don't know where you are or hollow white when the police are looking for you but have no idea what you look like.
At the same time, some information about the police is also obstructed. GameSpot reports you won't be able to see the police on your minimap, which makes it harder to plan escape routes in advance. It also says once you do reach a six-star Wanted level, you'll be pursued throughout the game map, making clean exits more difficult. All of these changes seem like they'll make the fundamental cops-and-robbers gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 6 more engaging. Or at the very least, different from what people have come to expect from the series.