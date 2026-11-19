The most obvious visual difference between GTA 6 and GTA 5 is the reintroduction of a sixth Wanted level. In the last Grand Theft Auto, your Wanted level maxed out at five stars. As Rockstar teased during its gameplay trailer, GTA 6 caps out at six stars. This is a return to the rating system of older games, going as far back as Grand Theft Auto III — or even further if you consider the "police heads" top-down GTA games used to communicate police response.

As in past games, the number of stars lets you know how hard the police are looking for you. One star could just be a few cops tailing you, while a full six stars indicates a dramatic, militarized response. Besides being a throwback, opting for six stars seems like it allows Rockstar to offer some nuance and variety to the series' classic chase experience. You might eventually get bored if every bank robbery devolves into a helicopter chase.

Just committing a robbery doesn't necessarily mean your Wanted level will rise, either. According to IGN's hands-on demo and interview with Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson, crimes need to actually be reported to police to provoke a response. "The Wanted system in GTA 6 requires that someone witness the crime, or an alarm needs to be set off for it to be reported to the law," Nelson told IGN. "Our dispatch is extremely specific in what it knows."