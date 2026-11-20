A lot has changed in gaming in the 13 years since Grand Theft Auto 5 debuted. That includes the explosion of live-service games and gaming subscriptions, and the Grand Theft Auto franchise has gotten in on both with GTA Online and the GTA+ membership. Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is out, GTA+ members get some additional benefits in the new game on top of what the subscription already offers in GTA Online.

If you're new to GTA+, you can sign up for it in-game or through your console's digital storefront. Digital pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation and Xbox also included a free month of GTA+ to try it out. If you didn't pre-order or you want to keep the subscription after the free month ends, it costs $8 a month.