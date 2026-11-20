Here's everything GTA+ gets you in GTA 6: Is it worth $8 a month?
GTA+ adds a few perks to GTA 6 and one of them is already stirring up players.
A lot has changed in gaming in the 13 years since Grand Theft Auto 5 debuted. That includes the explosion of live-service games and gaming subscriptions, and the Grand Theft Auto franchise has gotten in on both with GTA Online and the GTA+ membership. Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is out, GTA+ members get some additional benefits in the new game on top of what the subscription already offers in GTA Online.
If you're new to GTA+, you can sign up for it in-game or through your console's digital storefront. Digital pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation and Xbox also included a free month of GTA+ to try it out. If you didn't pre-order or you want to keep the subscription after the free month ends, it costs $8 a month.
What GTA+ adds to the game
That $8 gets you a few perks in GTA 6, but nothing game-changing. You'll get 10 percent more money for any eligible vehicles you sell in the game and a 10 percent discount at a variety of stores. You can also use in-game transport options like scooters, bikes and public transit for free and get a premium membership to the RydeMe rideshare service. Together, those perks add up to a few cheaper ways to get around GTA 6's huge map and an easier time making cash. That can make a big difference in your progress early in the game, since cheats don't unlock until you beat the story.
The biggest and most controversial benefit is one you can claim only after reaching GTA 6's third chapter. At that point, you'll get the '90 Annis Venturas BLVD Elegy, a free sports car, plus a garage in the Crosstown area. Locking exclusive items in a single-player game behind a monthly subscription is never popular, and players have already voiced their displeasure on Reddit.
GTA+ makes more sense for GTA Online players
For most players, the GTA+ subscription fee probably isn't worth it for what it adds to GTA 6 alone. From the start, GTA+ has focused mostly on GTA Online, giving members in-game currency and discounts, new vehicles and garages to store them in, and a rotating suite of items and features. For dedicated GTA Online players who also picked up GTA 6, there's a much better case for the subscription.
The game library included with GTA+ might make it worth it for more people. Anyone with an active subscription also gets access to a selection of Rockstar's other games, including Red Dead Redemption and GTA 5. Of course, you might not have time for any of those until you finish a campaign that can run 80 hours, but the library does make the $8 subscription much easier to justify.