A week after reclaiming his job as NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang will be heading to Washington DC for two hearings in front of lawmakers. It had already been confirmed that Huang will face a trio of House committees on December 1. While that testimony is slated to take place behind closed doors, the Senate Banking Committee will instead grill Huang in a public hearing on December 3. Get the popcorn ready for that one.

In a statement to Bloomberg, committee chair Sen. Tim Scott said the hearing will focus on oversight of US export controls. The committee initially asked Huang to testify after he admitted to an affair. Reports had linked him with an executive at a company to which NVIDIA is said to have sold over $4 billion worth of chips and other equipment. US officials suspect that executive, Alice Huang, of being a Chinese spy.

Since 2024, the US Commerce and Justice departments have been investigating Megaspeed, the Singaporean cloud computing company she worked for between 2023 and 2025. Alice Huang is also reportedly under investigation over alleged links to Chinese AI companies that may have violated US export rules by smuggling in chips from the likes of NVIDIA and Super Micro Computer.

NVIDIA opened its own investigation following reports of the affair. The New York Times later reported he had another affair, this time with an NVIDIA executive who reported to him. He resigned from the company the next day, November 12.

On Monday, NVIDIA's board said it had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO and president, effective immediately, after receiving assurances from high-level US officials that bringing him back in wouldn't pose a threat to national security. President Donald Trump (whose investment accounts have traded tens of millions of dollars of NVIDIA stock during his second term) said he convinced the board to reappoint Huang.

NVIDIA last week established an export control compliance committee and on Monday said it was looking to appoint someone in a new position of Chief Compliance Officer. Both the company's investigation and the Banking Committee's probe are ongoing.

"The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives and the company's board still owe Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the ranking Democrat member of the committee, said in a statement. "The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what 'input' was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement. Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk."

Along with colleagues from both sides of the aisle, Warren is pushing forward legislation that would more tightly restrict NVIDIA exports. The AI Overwatch Act would codify Trump's limitations on chip exports to "foreign adversaries" into law. The Chip Security Act would force NVIDIA and other companies to monitor the locations of chips they send abroad. The Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act would strengthen semiconductor export controls for the US and its allies. According to Bloomberg, final talks are underway to roll these bills into an annual defense package that lawmakers usually pass in December.